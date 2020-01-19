Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

