Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

