Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 142,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

