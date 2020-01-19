Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OGI opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $531.01 million and a PE ratio of -16.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.