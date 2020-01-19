Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on V. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

