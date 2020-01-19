Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

NYSE:HEP opened at $24.41 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,852,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

