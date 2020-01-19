Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Reduced by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.