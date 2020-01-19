Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Boosted by Dougherty & Co

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Sientra has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

