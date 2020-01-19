QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 26th

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

