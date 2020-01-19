Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QES opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

