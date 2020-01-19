Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

