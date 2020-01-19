Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on OC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

OC stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

