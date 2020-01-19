Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Capital Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 159.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 201,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

