Reviewing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.84% -12.16% -2.84% ABIOMED 26.92% 19.89% 17.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and ABIOMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.13 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -4.45 ABIOMED $769.43 million 10.64 $259.02 million $3.60 50.36

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dynatronics and ABIOMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ABIOMED 0 4 3 0 2.43

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 274.29%. ABIOMED has a consensus price target of $294.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.46%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Dynatronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

