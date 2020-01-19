Reviewing Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandston and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 143.88

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -10,104.61% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandston and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Sandston.

Risk and Volatility

Sandston has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Sandston on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

