Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $224,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.