Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 144,604 Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

