Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

