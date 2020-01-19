Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.38 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.