Roth Capital Lowers HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target to

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

HEXO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP increased its position in HEXO by 56.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HEXO by 26.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HEXO by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HEXO by 90.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

