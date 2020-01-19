Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.65. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 million and a P/E ratio of 151.67. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

