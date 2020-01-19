Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €41.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

ETR SHL opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

