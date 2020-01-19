Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.