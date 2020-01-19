Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.87 ($21.94).

SZG opened at €15.88 ($18.47) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.32.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

