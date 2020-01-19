Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.20 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.24 ($10.74).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

