Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 136.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

