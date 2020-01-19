Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholastic by 764.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.76 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

