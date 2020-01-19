Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

