Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$127.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$124.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.52 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

