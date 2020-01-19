Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE SEA opened at C$17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.74 and a 52 week high of C$21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -83.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.73.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

