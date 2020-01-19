Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 539.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 415,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $14,975,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

