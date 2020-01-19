ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS opened at $36.95 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.