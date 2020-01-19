SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 233.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

