SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

