SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $231.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

