SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,334 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.