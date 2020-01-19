Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.