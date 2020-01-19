SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £149.15 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock bought 157 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($196.20).

On Friday, November 15th, Nick Maddock bought 135 shares of SIG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($197.12).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 97.25 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $575.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.59. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SIG from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded SIG to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SIG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

