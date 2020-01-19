SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 145.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

