Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.25. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46,284,160 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 7,446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.