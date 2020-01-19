SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

