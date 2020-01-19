Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

SRC stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

