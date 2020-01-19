SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

