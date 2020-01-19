SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.34.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.98. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.71.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.