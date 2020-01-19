State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $913,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.