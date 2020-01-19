State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JEF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

