State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,344 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

