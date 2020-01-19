State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 343 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of AZZ worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5,419.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 67.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

