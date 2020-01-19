State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,840 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.32 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

