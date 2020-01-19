State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 650 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Primerica were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 433.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

